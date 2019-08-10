Watch: New Arsenal signing breaks club’s medical training record

The season has not yet started for Arsenal, but they have already started making waves thanks to some impressive summer signings such as Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and so on. Meanwhile, Tierney on Friday broke the club’s record of highest jump set in medical training, as he cleared the 55cm mark with his effort.

Watch Tierney’s effort right here.

You can see that he was initially told that the jump record was held by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who cleared the 54cm mark during his medical in 2018.

Tierney then made his jump and made it look very easy, with the final reading of his effort being 55cm.

Tierney, who is a former Celtic FC defender, completed his £25million move to North London on 8th August. The 22-year-old who will wear the number three shirt at Arsenal, described the move as a “great opportunity” at a “massive club”.

“When I was younger, the ambition was Celtic and that was my dream,” he said. “But when you get older… I’ve done that, I’ve made my dream, I’ve lived my dream and I’ve loved every single minute of it.

“Now I just feel was the right time to take a step on,” Tierney concluded.

Quotes via BBC Sport.