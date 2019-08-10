Blow for Liverpool as Alisson goes off injured in opening game

Liverpool lost Alisson to an injury against Norwich City, meaning Adrian got an early debut at Anfield.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson went off injured in the opening game of the Premier League season against Norwich City on Friday.

The Brazil international slipped when taking a goal-kick and immediately signalled for some treatment in the first half of the game at Anfield.

Alisson left the pitch in discomfort 39 minutes in to be replaced by debutant Adrian, who joined on a free transfer after leaving West Ham at the end of last term.

Liverpool were leading 3-0 at the time thanks to an own goal from Grant Hanley, a Mohamed Salah strike and a header from Virgil van Dijk.

Divock Origi added to their tally by nodding Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross home before half-time.