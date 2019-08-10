Manchester City sign Japanese forward Osaka

J.League side Gamba Osaka have confirmed the departure of 21-year-old Ryotaro Meshino to Manchester City.

Manchester City have signed young forward Ryotaro Meshino from Gamba Osaka, the Japanese club have announced.

Gamba confirmed the 21-year-old completed a move to the Premier League champions after travelling to England.

City have not released details of Meshino’s deal but reports indicate he will join their development squad.

Meshino has scored three goals in 12 appearances in the J.League this season.

Pep Guardiola and City avoided a busy transfer deadline day after wrapping up the signing of Joao Cancelo from Juventus on Wednesday.

Left-back Angelino and midfielder Rodri moved to the Etihad Stadium earlier in the window and could make their Premier League debuts at West Ham on Saturday.