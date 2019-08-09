Tottenham have tied forward Lucas Moura – their Champions League hero against Ajax last season – to a new five-year deal.

Lucas Moura has extended his Tottenham contract through to 2024, the Premier League club have announced.

The Brazilian attacker inked a 12-month extension to his existing deal on the eve of the club’s Premier League season opener at home to Aston Villa.

Lucas joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in January 2018 and the London outfit have seen fit to reward him with fresh terms following his starring role in the run to last season’s Champions League final.

An exceptional second-half hat-trick inspired a remarkable second-leg comeback against Ajax in the semi-finals as the 26-year-old finished an impressive European campaign with five goals from 12 appearances.

He also notched 10 times in the Premier League, having occasionally filled in at centre-forward amid Harry Kane’s injury enforced absences.

"I am so happy here. I am so comfortable here. Everyone is amazing." – Lucas Moura on signing a new deal.

“I feel really like [the squad is] a family here,” Lucas said.

“My team-mates have been fantastic since my first day here. That’s why I think the adaptation was really fast.

“I am so happy here, I hope to stay here a long time and to be happy always.”

Tottenham still have plenty of work to do on the contract front.

Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen can all leave as free agents at the end of the season, while Danny Rose’s deal is due to expire in 2021 and the England left-back was heavily linked with a deadline-day move to Watford.

Creative midfielder Eriksen has seemingly attracted the attention of both Madrid clubs and could still leave before the LaLiga transfer window closes on September 2.