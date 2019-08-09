Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brutally slammed Manchester United star for social media activity

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may appear to be a jovial nice guy, and though he generally is that way, it has been proven he has a tough side too.

Reports from The Times seem to suggest that the Norwegian boss launched a verbal tirade against Romelu Lukaku, just days before the Belgian left the club to join Inter Milan.

The incident took place after Lukaku posted on Twitter showing statistics that proved he was the quickest United player in training with him rated highest in the ‘top speed’ bracket.

The tweet may have been sent out to shut critics up, but it also showed Luke Shaw at the bottom of the pile, which infuriated the United manager who believed Lukaku had thrown his own teammate under the bus.

This was only made worse after the striker decided to spend his last few days at United training with Anderlecht, his former club, instead of being with his own teammates.

The former Chelsea and Everton man may have got the move to Inter that he wanted, but officials at Manchester United are far from impressed by his attitude over the summer, that only deteriorated with time as he neared the end of his spell at Old Trafford.