Frank Lampard reveals why he sold David Luiz to Arsenal

David Luiz made the shocking deadline day jump from Chelsea to Arsenal in the Premier League, and his manager Frank Lampard has now revealed why.

“We had some honest conversations over the last week and the conclusion of that was he is gone. It is an area of the pitch where we have competition. I don’t have numbers ones or twos. They have to fight for that shirt,” Lampard said.

Luiz reportedly refused to train with the Chelsea squad, sparking rumours of a possible move, and the Gunners managed to get him for cheap in the end, paying just £8m to sign the Brazilian.

The central defender was an integral part of Maurizio Sarri’s plans at the Blues, but the new philosophy of Lampard doesn’t seem to have gone down well with the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star.

As for Arsenal, they found a more than able replacement for Laurent Koscielny, who moved to Bordeaux this summer.