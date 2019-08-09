Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals whether Harry Maguire will play for Manchester United against Chelsea

Manchester United take on Chelsea in their opening game of the new Premier League season, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some interesting team news updates.

In an interview with MUTV, the Norwegian boss revealed that new signing Harry Maguire is fit and raring to go, and may well start against Chelsea at the weekend.

From United to United: Harry Maguire’s journey to the Theatre of Dreams

Harry has impressed me, very much so,” Solskjaer said.

He has come in as a presence. He is taller and bigger than I thought. He has come in as a real plus. He will have an impact on the rest of the boys.

Yeah, Harry is ready to play. I am sure he will put himself up, when I ask him on Sunday morning, if he is available, because he has played many games for Leicester over the pre-season. He has trained well and he has looked sharp when he has been here.

United will be without Romelu Lukaku up front however, after the big Belgian sealed a big money transfer to Inter Milan. But Solskjaer was confident that his side has enough options in attack.

“Of course, Rom [Lukaku] has a good record and good stats, Ole continued. He’s one of the top number nines around, when you want to play with that kind of striker, and he’s that target man.”

“For me, I’m very confident that we’ll get goals from [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford. Dan James will come in and create. I’m sure Jesse Lingard will get more [goals], so we do have a different attacking set-up this season.”