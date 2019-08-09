Fantasy Premier League: 5 players to watch out for

With the Premier League back in action as Liverpool take on Norwich in the season opener, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at 5 value-additions which could give your team a boost in this year’s Fantasy Premier League.

1. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United – £5.5m)

The Crystal Palace academy graduate enjoyed a breakthrough season at Selhurst Park last year, earning him a move to Old Trafford – and he is one of the most sought-after players in fantasy leagues this year.

His defensive contribution is unquestionable and in a side which have a far greater share of possession compared to his previous team, Wan-Bissaka’s attacking numbers are also expected to shoot up significantly. At only £5.5m, Bissaka offers far greater value for money than fellow full-backs in the same bracket.

2. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City – £9.5m)

Just a brief glance at Kevin De Bruyne’s Premier League year-on-year statistics will give fans an idea of how big a steal he is at £9.5m. The Belgian spent a large chunk of last season injured, which is why his price has been trimmed down.

His quality however, is unquestionable and if the midfield maestro gets anywhere near his best – it will be points galore.

3. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur – £7.5m)

With Tottenham’s magic man Son suspended until the 25th of August, Lucas Moura is almost a certainty to start for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

A summer of collective and personal heartbreak as Spurs lost out to Liverpool in the Champions League final – with Moura benched in favour of Harry Kane, is yet to heal and the Brazilian will be looking to make amends at the earliest.

4. Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers – £7.5m)

Wolves forward Jimenez made the Premier League stand up and take notice last season – steering his team to 7th place, a real achievement for a newly-promoted side.

His 13 goals and 10 assists meant he gave the third-highest points return amongst forwards, ahead of the likes of Lacazette, Firminho and Rashford. At a paltry £7.5m, owners can count on him to score – and score well!

5. Paul Pogba (Manchester United – £8.5m)

Paul Pogba’s summer may have been shrouded in speculation but there are barely any doubts over his points return in the game. Despite being benched frequently by Mourinho last season, Pogba’s season picked up pace under Solskjaer and his 179 point return was greater than each one of Eriksen, Son and Sane.

All three of the aforementioned are priced higher than the Frenchman and with Solskjaer bound to give him a free role – expect even more from the midfielder this year.