Stats show Premier League newcomers had higher net spend than Manchester United in transfer window

The summer transfer window in the Premier League is officially shut, and a hectic deadline day saw some clubs bag big players in the dying hours of the window. One club didn’t however, and that happens to be Manchester United.

Though the Red Devils signed Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James in the window, they failed to secure the signings of some big names who were linked with the club for the longest time.

And stats now reveal that despite spending £80 million on Harry Maguire, Manchester United haven’t got the highest net spend in the Premier League in the transfer window.

In fact, United feature behind the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City, and surprisingly even Aston Villa, who are comfortably the highest net spenders in this summer’s transfer window.

United may have spent big on Wan-Bissaka and Maguire, but they did also sell Romelu Lukaku for a fee of around £73.9m, and made up a lot of what they had spent to bring in the defensive talent.

Arsenal had a transfer window of note too, with Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos and David Luiz the standout arrivals at the club. Manchester City did their bit of spending too, bringing in Joao Cancelo from Juventus as their biggest catch.