Gundogan signs four-year Man City contract extension

Ilkay Gundogan has ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year deal with Manchester City.

The midfielder has recommitted until 2023 in a boost to the Premier League champions a day out from their season opener away to West Ham.

There were fears Germany international Gundogan would leave on a free in 2020 after entering the final 12 months of his previous contract.

Talks over an extension broke down during the second half of last season but Gundogan expressed a willingness to reopen negotiations at the end of City’s treble-winning campaign and an agreement has now been reached.

“I have hugely enjoyed the last three years here at City and everyone at the club has helped make me feel at home from my very first day,” Gundogan told his club’s website.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of this team, playing the style of football we do and winning trophies. It’s very difficult to do that and I’m delighted to be a part of it.

“I’m really excited about what we can go on to achieve in the next few seasons.”

Gundogan joins full-back Kyle Walker in recently agreeing fresh terms at the Etihad Stadium.

The former Nurnberg and Borussia Dortmund player became Pep Guardiola’s first signing for City when he arrived in 2016, although a cruciate knee ligament injury curtailed his debut season before the turn of the year.

He has since won two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups and an FA Cup but was linked to Real Madrid and Inter towards the end of last term.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed Gundogan’s new contract as an “excellent” development for City.

“He has shown how important he is to the team and has played a huge part in everything that we have achieved so far,” Begiristain said.

“We are thrilled he has committed his long-term future to Manchester City.”