BREAKING: Manchester City star signs new long-term deal with club

Manchester City lost a key figure from their dressing room, when Vincent Kompany departed for Anderlecht. However, the Citizens did make up for his loss by signing three new players, albeit all for different positions. They have now strengthened their team for the future by signing one star on a long-term deal.

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has signed a new four-year deal with the club, which will run on until June 20, 2027.

The German midfielder spoke about his extension to the Citizens’ official website.

‘I am very happy to have signed the new contract,” Gundogan told mancity.com.

“I have hugely enjoyed the last three years here at City and everyone at the Club has helped make me feel at home from my very first day.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of this team, playing the style of football we do and winning trophies. It’s very difficult to do that and I’m delighted to be a part of it.

“I’m really excited about what we can go on to achieve in the next few seasons.”

Gundogan signed for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund back in 2016 and has gone on to make one hundred and seventeen appearances since. He has scored seventeen goals during the same time.