Transfer stats reveal Pep Guardiola has spent over €500 million on defenders alone

Manchester City have had one of the best summer transfer windows in the Premier League. They have added even more depth to a squad which won the domestic treble last season.

City boss Pep Guardiola’s system requires his defenders to play a defining role and as a result, in a managerial career spanning almost 12 years now, he has spent in excess of €500 million on defenders alone.

In the recently concluded transfer window, City signed three more full-backs, Joao Cancelo from Juventus for €65 million, Angelino from PSV Eindhoven and Pedro Porro from Girona for €12 million each. He took Atletico Madrid’s defensive midfielder Rodri on board as well for around €70 million and goalkeeper Zack Steffen for €8 million.

The summer splurge took Guardiola’s total spending in 11 seasons of top-flight football to €1.307 billion. €513.1 million, almost half of his spending, have been spent on defenders while €385.5 million, €326.6 million and €77.6 million on forwards, midfielders and goalkeepers respectively.

Only at Manchester City, the Spanish manager has signed the likes of Aymeric Laporte (€65 million), Benjamin Mendy (€57.5 million) and John Stones (€55.6 million). All in all, Guardiola has spent a massive €762.3 million with the Premier League champions, €341.5 million at Barcelona and €204.1 million at Bayern.

He does have as many as 28 trophies to show for as well, which somewhat justify the amount Guardiola has spent on transfers.