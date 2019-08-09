Manchester United legend reveals Harry Maguire’s biggest challenge at the club

Harry Maguire finally got his dream transfer to Manchester United, with Leicester City budging into a world-record bid for their player. However, one Red Devils doesn’t think it will be an easy ride for the England international and names his biggest challenge for the season ahead.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes that Harry Maguire’s biggest problem in his first season will be comparisons to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk – the former world’s most expensive defender.

“They’re going to judge him against Van Dijk. Can he come in and make them a Championship winning team or a Champions League winning team immediately? No, he can’t… it’s too big a gap to close,” Ferdinand said. (via Daily Mail)

“Liverpool were closer when Van Dijk signed (in January 2018). So it’s a totally different argument but that’s what he’ll be judged against. That’s his biggest problem I think.”

Ferdinand also said that the Englishman will be challenged from within the club, with the players and staff constantly questioning his transfer fee.

“When you walk in there, you know everyone is saying – from the players in the team, to the dinner ladies – what’s £80m getting you? They’re looking you up and down, sizing you up, your first touch on the training pitch, your first pass.

“The way he manages that will determine how he does, definitely how he starts.

“The moment you start sitting there and think people are doubting you, that’s when you have problems. When they’re thinking: “£80m? That isn’t worth £80m”… then you’re having problems.”

Maguire is expected to be thrown straight into the starting eleven for Manchester United’s season opener against Chelsea on August 11. Although who partners him in defence is a question which still needs to be answered.