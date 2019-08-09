Reports: Manchester United back in hunt for technical director after sub-par transfer window

The transfer window slammed shut with Manchester United making only three signings ahead of the start of the new season.

Though some might argue that the team is in better shape than some of the previous seasons, United’s failure to recruit a midfielder and failure to replace Romelu Lukaku might come back to haunt them in the future.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward oversaw the transfers once again for the club and many fans believe he is the reason behind club’s failure to make any signing on the deadline day as well. Prior to the window, however, there were reports that United are in the hunt for a technical director.

There were reports linking Darren Fletcher and Rio Ferdinand with the job and the two former United players reportedly met Woodward before the start of the window. However, no appointment was made.

With the window now done and dusted with, reports in BBC claim that United are back in pursuit of a technical director and an appointment is expected soon. The report does add that the technical director might still not have the power of making decisions in the transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United make the appointment soon enough to make up for the shortcomings in the transfer window.