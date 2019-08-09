Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals why the club didn’t sign new players

Liverpool, despite winning the Champions League last season, decided not to spend an absurd amount of money this season. The Reds only brought in three players, two of which were looked at as future prospects. Jurgen Klopp has now given his verdict on the window.

Jurgen Klopp has shut down theories that Liverpool’s quiet transfer window is a gamble. The German football manager says that it made more sense to keep the core team together.

“Is it a gamble? No,” said Klopp. (via Liverpool Echo)

“I really think it makes sense to keep this team together but we have to prove that.

“If we had bought new players people might ask ‘after you played last season like this you send some of them away?’

“We have to make our decisions based on our expectations of what we think we can do this year. By the way, the history of Liverpool does not end this season.

“We will judge the season and see what we have to do. Maybe then it will be easier to find improvement.”

The Liverpool boss then went on to cite examples from the history of teams which had successfully managed to stay at the top despite needing very few signings.

“I really think big teams of the past – and I don’t say we are a big team now, that will be decided in a couple of years – they stay together for a number of years.

“They do not need a lot of changes. I am not comparing us with Barcelona of five, six-seven years ago, but they stayed together. A new player came in and then struggled and the same players played again.

“Man United had the class of ‘92. How long did they stay together? They changed a couple of strikers after (Eric) Cantona got older and brought in Van the Man (Ruud van Nistelrooy) or whoever. You do not change completely.

“We are a good team together in a very difficult league with a lot of competitors desperate to get the position we are in. It was second but a lot of them will be happier in our position.”

Liverpool play Norwich City in their first game of the season on August 9, 2019.