Leicester City confirm Top Srivaddhanaprabha as chairman

Aiyawatt ‘Top’ Srivaddhanaprabha has been named Leicester City chairman, replacing his late father Vichai in the role.

Srivaddhanaprabha served as the Foxes’ vice-chairman but took on the main leadership position following the death of his father in a helicopter crash following the Premier League clash with West Ham last October.

The 34-year-old, who is the CEO of sponsors King Power, was confirmed as the permanent Leicester chairman on Thursday, with brother Apichet replacing him as vice-chairman.

A Foxes statement said Srivaddhanaprabha would “continue to lead the club in the pursuit of a vision he and his father began when their Leicester City journey started nearly a decade ago”.

“It is a privilege to become the next chairman of this great club and to lead the Leicester City family into the next chapter of what has already been an extraordinary story,” added Srivaddhanaprabha.

“It feels like there is so much more to come.”