Dennis Praet leaves Sampdoria for Leicester in late deadline-day move

Dennis Praet, previously linked to Juventus, has left Sampdoria for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City.

Dennis Praet has left Sampdoria for Leicester City in a move reported to be worth £18million (€19.5m).

Belgium international midfielder Praet signed a five-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

The 25-year-old established himself as a star performer in three seasons at Samp and was said to be the subject of interest from Juventus last year.

Praet subsequently signed a new contract that ran until 2021, but he has now moved to the Premier League.

He joins a midfield that already includes the talents of compatriot Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison and Hamza Choudhury.