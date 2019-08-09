Daniel Farke ready for ‘toughest task’ as Norwich head to Liverpool for Premier League opener

Liverpool won the Champions League in June and Norwich City boss Daniel Farke claims there are few tougher sides to face right now.

Norwich City will be taking on one of the best sides in the world when they face Liverpool in their Premier League opener, according to Daniel Farke.

Last season’s Championship winners travel to Anfield on Friday in their first game back in the top flight since suffering relegation in 2016.

Liverpool, in action at Anfield for the first time since winning the Champions League, start the season as second favourites for the title behind reigning champions Manchester City.

Yet despite the calibre of the opposition, Farke has promised to give Liverpool a run for their money.

“They are one of the best teams in the world. For me, probably the best at the moment,” Farke said at his pre-match news conference.

“It is the toughest task you can get to start. It’s the first time they play back at Anfield after winning the Champions League title so there will be lots of optimism and they will be focused.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Jurgen Klopp. He’s a world-class coach, and the job he’s done at Liverpool is outstanding.

“We know we are the underdog and not the big favourite but we won’t raise the white flag. One thing I can promise is that we will be greedy to be there with a good performance, but also a good result.”

Norwich recovered from a slow start to finish five points clear at the top of the Championship last term and have strengthened their squad during the close season.

Former Borussia Dortmund reserve coach Farke is happy with the quality of his side, despite the lack of any big-money arrivals, and has vowed not to be too defensive at Anfield.

“It is important that we take confidence from last season,” he said. “Now we are at a different level and we have to prove it again. The proof is on the pitch.

“Last season we were able to break all the rules because people were telling us we needed to spend money. We are looking forward to breaking several rules this season.

“Even if it was possible to park the bus we could not. We will have to play with many offensive players and in order to be successful we will have to be good and keep the ball.

“If we have only to defend our goal we have no chance to get a good result. I believe in my players and my group and we have to find a solution to be competitive.”

Christoph Zimmermann and Timm Klose are ruled out of the trip to Liverpool, while new signing Ibrahim Amadou is not expected to be considered for selection.