Leroy Sane is to have surgery on a damaged anterior cruciate ligament, Manchester City have confirmed.
Sane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who are eager to sign new wingers following the departures of veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.
Head coach Niko Kovac was forced to apologise in July for saying publicly that he was “confident” a deal for Sane would be completed.
It is unclear whether Bayern will now explore alternative targets, having also been linked with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Hakim Ziyech of Ajax.
Sane, who joined City from Schalke in 2016, scored 10 goals in 31 Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side last season.