Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, a transfer target for Bayern Munich, must undergo surgery on a damaged knee ligament.

Leroy Sane is to have surgery on a damaged anterior cruciate ligament, Manchester City have confirmed.

The winger was forced off after just 13 minutes of the Community Shield clash with Liverpool last Sunday following a challenge with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Tests have since revealed he has ligament damage in his right knee, although City have not specified the extent of the injury.

“He has undergone testing throughout the week, with a specialist doctor travelling to Manchester for further examinations to understand the extent of the injury,” City said in a statement on Thursday.

“Leroy will have surgery in the coming week. Manchester City will provide Leroy with all the support and guidance he needs, and everyone connected with the club wishes him a quick and full recovery.”

Sane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who are eager to sign new wingers following the departures of veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Head coach Niko Kovac was forced to apologise in July for saying publicly that he was “confident” a deal for Sane would be completed.

It is unclear whether Bayern will now explore alternative targets, having also been linked with Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele and Hakim Ziyech of Ajax.

Sane, who joined City from Schalke in 2016, scored 10 goals in 31 Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side last season.