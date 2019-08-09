Arsenal complete move for Celtic’s Kieran Tierney

Arsenal have bolstered their defensive options by signing left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

The left-back has agreed a long-term deal with the Gunners, bringing to an end their summer-long pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Arsenal saw two previous bids for the Scotland international rejected, however they have finally got their man ahead of Thursday’s 1700 BST deadline for Premier League clubs.

The reported fee of £25million is the highest received by a Scottish club for a player, eclipsing the £19.7m Lyon paid the Hoops for Moussa Dembele a year ago.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said: “We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve.

“He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group.”

Tierney last featured for Celtic on May 4 and had double hernia surgery during the close season, however he came through a medical after the two clubs finally agreed on a fee.

His arrival is the first of two anticipated incomings at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, with Chelsea defender David Luiz also expected to join the Gunners for a fee in the region of £8m.