BREAKING: Tottenham complete deal for England youth star on 6-year deal

Tottenham finally entered the transfer market this season, after refraining from spending since the January window of 2018. Spurs brought in Tanguy N’Dombele for a club-record fee and were expected to complete a few more deals on deadline day. One of those deals has since been confirmed.

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from London rivals Fulham. Spurs have paid the Cottagers £25 Million for his services, with an additional £5 Million set aside for bonuses. Sessegnon, in turn, has signed a six-year contract at the club.

Ryan Sessegnon started his career playing in West London with Fulham. The youngster was promoted to the senior squad by the then manager Slavisa Jokanovic aged just fifteen and made his official debut in the EFL Cup, aged sixteen.

Sessegnon’s repeated exploits in the Championship saw him being linked with a horde of clubs. Although the Englishman chose to stay at Craven Cottage and establish himself as the team’s first-choice right-back.

The England youth international did eventually help his side win promotion to the Premier League. However, that step proved to be one too quick for both Fulham and Sessegnon, with the Cottagers relegated the following season.

Nevertheless, Tottenham decided to bank on the youngster’s talents for their future and bring him in as their latest summer signing. He will wear the number ’19’ for the season.