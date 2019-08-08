Sweden right-back Krafth seals Newcastle switch

Emil Krafth, who signed a permanent deal with Amiens earlier in the transfer window, has joined Newcastle United on a four-year contract.

Newcastle United have brought in right-back Emil Krafth from Amiens as their fourth signing of the transfer window.

The Sweden international, who played twice in the knockout stages of last year’s World Cup, has signed a four-year contract at St James’ Park following a reported £5million switch.

Krafth had only joined Amiens on a permanent deal earlier in the window, having impressed in 35 appearances on loan from Bologna last term.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce said: “We’re pleased to bring him here. He turned 25 last week and has great experience, with more than 20 caps for Sweden and having played in the top flight in three different countries.

“He’s a good height for a full-back, speaks excellent English and is a very good player. He’s a really good acquisition.”

Krafth is expected to provide competition to DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo in the right wing-back position, although the Spaniard has been linked with a loan departure.

Newcastle were also linked on Thursday with a move for free agent Andy Carroll, who began his career at the club.