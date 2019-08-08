Premier League |

#Woodwardout trends on Twitter as Manchester United fans slam lack of signings

Manchester United were seemingly headed towards a great transfer window as they completed the early signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Red Devils were in talks with several other players too but only ended up signing Harry Maguire, leading the United fans to vent their anger on social media. 

Manchester United were far from happy as their dream transfer window turned into a disappointment late on. The Red Devils moved quickly to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, before a drawn-out saga saw them pay a world-record fee for Harry Maguire.

Meanwhile, several players were linked with a move to Old Trafford close to the deadline day, including the likes of Paulo Dybala and Bruno Fernandes. Ultimately, however, an agreement for them could not be reached, leaving the Red Devils’ fans fuming.

As a consequence, they started trending #Woodwardout on Twitter, calling for the sacking of the club’s vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are unlikely to sign any more player during the last five hours of the window. As a result, they will welcome Chelsea with just the three new faces in the squad, when the two play on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

