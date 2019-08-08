Woodwardout trends on Twitter as Manchester United fans slam lack of signings

Manchester United were seemingly headed towards a great transfer window as they completed the early signings of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Red Devils were in talks with several other players too but only ended up signing Harry Maguire, leading the United fans to vent their anger on social media.

Manchester United were far from happy as their dream transfer window turned into a disappointment late on. The Red Devils moved quickly to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, before a drawn-out saga saw them pay a world-record fee for Harry Maguire.

Meanwhile, several players were linked with a move to Old Trafford close to the deadline day, including the likes of Paulo Dybala and Bruno Fernandes. Ultimately, however, an agreement for them could not be reached, leaving the Red Devils’ fans fuming.

As a consequence, they started trending #Woodwardout on Twitter, calling for the sacking of the club’s vice-chairman.

“If you’re in charge of the worlds biggest football club and haven’t come close to a league title in your 6 year time in charge. You have to look at yourself and admit you can’t do your job” #WoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/X3HWtyVgMe — #Papa Bless☘️🔰 (@SteveCapes94) August 8, 2019

Too many failed transfer windows means this man has got to go #WoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/no3Z0pwfNA — David Loves Manchester United (@HanlnO) August 8, 2019

Ed Woodward has failed again and again. He couldn’t appoint a director of football let alone make a transfer in a day! Absolute fucking clown #MUFC #WoodwardOut pic.twitter.com/pZ4PBGMnCE — Manchester United (@ManUtds_News) August 8, 2019

6 years 'rebuilding'

4 different managers

Further away from top spot then ever

No plan in place to push the club on

Hung Jose out to dry

Hanging Ole out to dry. Not a care for the fans.

Only a care for sponsors. 2 consistencies.

Ed Deadwood :

Player's we need : Bid Less.

Player's we don't need : Go all out.

Player's who want to come to United : Never bids

Player's who dont want to come : Go all out

Player's who suck : New expensive contract

As usual,absolutely Nothing happening at Man Utd London HQ.Another transfer window gone, another summer of transfer incompetence,more dithering, shameful indecisiveness,media playing,fan fooling! #WoodwardOut You’ve done a fantastic job time for a pay rise and how about the boot? pic.twitter.com/OK3KbBv5Sn — Sam2481 (@sam2481) August 8, 2019

Paid 60m for Di Maria

Paid Sanchez 300k a wk

Let Herrera leave for free

Still have Smalling & Jones

On his 4th permanent manager in 6 yrs

Dear @ManUtd fans, please avoid any kind of subscription to merchandise and other stuff that Man Utd is offering.

This club is a piece of shit.

cancelled my subscription right aways

Ed Woodward, a specialist in failure who

Let Herrera leave for free

Still have Smalling,young & Jones in squad

Fifth manager in 6 yrs

#WoodwardOut. That is all. I'm going to sleep. — Ezu 🇳🇬 🇮🇹 (@Utd_Ezu) August 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Manchester United are unlikely to sign any more player during the last five hours of the window. As a result, they will welcome Chelsea with just the three new faces in the squad, when the two play on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 Premier League season.