Manchester United legend slams Romelu Lukaku as he heads to Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku finally gets his wish as Manchester United agree on a fee with Inter Milan for his transfer. However, not all are pleased by the way Lukaku left things at Old Trafford and one United great even slammed him on Twitter.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville is less than pleased over the attitude shown by Romelu Lukaku over the past few months, with the Belgium international forcing through a move to Inter Milan.

Neville took to Twitter to slam the outgoing Lukaku, replying to a tweet originally from Andy Mitten.

Andy he admitted he was overweight ! He is over 100kg! He’s a Manchester United player! He will score goals and do well at Inter Milan but unprofessionalism is contagious 😷 ! 👋 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 8, 2019

“Hoped Lukaku would become a great MUFC striker, but he wasn’t playing in a great MUFC team. He started well, faded, then rightly lost his place and the confidence of a lot fans. He could’ve won it back, but it’s his career. Clearly a goalscorer. Good luck,” Mitten tweeted.

To which the former Manchester United skipper replied:

Lukaku arrived in Italy last night to go through a medical check-up before finalizing his deal. The Belgian star was treated by Inter Milan fans at the airport at 2 am in the morning. His signing is expected to be announced soon by the Nerazzurri.