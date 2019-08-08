Stats prove Arsenal target David Luiz worse than Shkodran Mustafi overall

It is set to be a busy deadline day for Arsenal, who remain in contact with Chelsea and Celtic for David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, respectively. However, the former may not be an upgrade on the current Gunners’ defence, as suggested by stats.

Arsenal are said to be close to completing a deal for Chelsea star David Luiz. The Gunners have looked at the Brazilian as a short-term solution to their problems at the back. However, data suggest that Luiz is statistically a worse defender than Shkodran Mustafi, who the North London side is trying to sell!

COMPARED: Shkodran Mustafi vs. David Luiz in the Premier League since 2016/17. How much will Luiz improve Arsenal's defence? 🔴 pic.twitter.com/CwbuuV3nmE — Coral (@Coral) August 8, 2019

According to the stats assembled by Coral, Shkodran Mustafi is better in almost all categories than David Luiz since the latter’s return to the Premier League in 2016.

Mustafi leads Luiz by five games during the same period and has won nine hundred and fifty-seven duels during the period calculated. Percentage-wise, the German international has been successful sixty per cent of his duels, two more than David Luiz, who has won six hundred and nine.

The Arsenal centre-back has also completed more passes during the same time – almost two hundred more than Luiz – but has a lesser pass accuracy. Meanwhile, he has also won more tackles than Luiz, winning one hundred and eighty-one as compared to the Brazilians one hundred and one.

Mustafi also has more interceptions to his name than Luiz, with the Chelsea star trailing his soon-to-be teammate by forty-four. He is leading, however, in terms of recoveries.

Finally, over the last three years, Luiz has made five errors which led to goals as compared to Mustafi’s four.

Arsenal are reportedly paying Chelsea £8 Million for Luiz’s services for the next two years. He is expected to be announced by the Gunners soon.