BREAKING: Arsenal confirm signing of Kieran Tierney from Celtic

Arsenal were left with a small budget for the 2019/20 season after failing to qualify for the Champions League. And the Gunners spent their money smartly, bringing in players for both present and future. Kieran Tierney, who can be classified under both, has now joined the club from Celtic.

Arsenal Football Club have confirmed the signing of Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic. The Gunners have paid the Bhoys a £25 Million transfer fee for the youngster, who in turn has signed a five-year deal at the Emirates.

22-year-old Tierney joined the Celtic youth setup in 2005 as an eight-year-old. He spent ten years at the academy before finally making his debut for the Scottish side in 2015, aged eighteen. During the next four years, Tierney developed into a key player for Celtic, eventually establishing himself as the first-choice left-back.

In 2016, the defender was handed his first international cap, in a friendly match against Denmark. He has made eleven more appearances for his country and was even handed the captain’s armband in 2017 for a match against the Netherlands.

Celtic initially rejected several offers from Arsenal for the youngster before eventually accepting a £25 Million bid.

Tierney joins Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, and David Luiz in becoming Arsenal’s latest new signing. He will wear the number ‘3’ at the club.