Premier League star reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo told him before Juventus exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has in many ways become Mr. Juventus in a short period of time, and appears to be helping his teammates with words of encouragement even while they leave the club.

New Everton signing Moise Kean has sealed a move away from Turin this summer, and has now revealed what Ronaldo told him before he decided to take on the challenge of moving to England.

“I follow the Premier League. I spoke to my companions at Juventus, I spoke to Cristiano (Ronaldo),” he revealed to reporters.

“And they told me things but I knew enough on my own. To follow my dreams and work hard – that is what Cristiano told me.”

“I’ve had the fortune of playing with very strong players like Cristiano Ronaldo,” he remarked.

“Of course, I’ve learnt a lot and that’s what I’ll bring with me. It will help me to reach my target.

“It is part of the ambition of any player to help bring [t]his team to the Champions League.”

Kean joined Everton in a £25.17m deal from the Bianconeri on a five-year contract, and is expected to light up the Premier League with his goalscoring ability as well as his pace and control on the ball.