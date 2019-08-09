OFFICIAL: Arsenal complete deal to sign David Luiz from rivals Chelsea

Arsenal were left to think out of the box after failing to secure Champions League football for the next term. The Gunners were left with a shoe-string budget, which they manipulated cleverly to get the players they desired. And now, they have made another big addition to the squad by signing David Luiz from Chelsea!

In one of the summer’s more shocking deals, Arsenal have completed the signing of Chelsea star David Luiz. The Gunners paid their London rivals a meagre £8 Million fee for the 32-year-old defender, who has put his signature on a two-year deal.

Luiz first arrived in England back in 2011, with Chelsea paying Benfica a reported £25 Million for his services. The Brazilian quickly became a key figure for the club, both on and off the pitch.

In his first season with the Blues, Luiz played twelve times and scored twice, against both the Manchester clubs. He continued as a key figure at the club until Jose Mourinho arrived in 2013. The Portuguese football coach preferred a much more solid defensive pairing of John Terry and Gary Cahill, and sold Luiz just a year into his tenure for a whopping £50 Million to PSG.

Luiz spent three seasons in Paris, partnering with international colleagues Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, before a deadline day move in 2016 brought him back to Chelsea. He won a title with the Blues in his first season since returning, adding to the Champions League and the Europa League trophies from his first stint in London.

He joins Arsenal having made two hundred and forty-eight appearances in total for Chelsea across two spells and will wear the number ’23’.