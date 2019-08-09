BREAKING: Tottenham bring in Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham spent a year-and-a-half without spending any money on their squad. The North London outfit first shifted into their new stadium, before splashing the cash on Tanguy N’Dombele. And with just hours left in the transfer window, they have now spent a big sum on Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the signing of Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis via their official website. The versatile midfielder has been brought in on an initial loan deal for the season, with Spurs retaining the option to make it permanent.

He will wear the number 18.

Spurs spent a major chunk of the summer chasing Lo Celso. The Argentine was only bought permanently by Real Betis towards the end of their previous campaign, having spent the season on loan from PSG. However, in order to cover for any financial problems, the Spanish club decided to sell the midfielder as soon as buying him.

Lo Celso was brought to Europe by Paris Saint Germain back in 2017 from Rosario Central, having spent the first six months on loan at his parent club. The Argentine international did not play much in his first half-season at the club. He did although, turn into an important squad player during the following season, playing forty-eight times and scoring six goals.

Thomas Tuchel arrived in Paris in 2018 and sent Lo Celso on loan to Betis, where he quickly developed into a star player. The 23-year-old played forty-five times during his loan spell, scoring sixteen times in total, which in turn prompted Betis to purchase him outright.

He joins Spurs as a full Argentina international as well, having earned nineteen caps for his country.