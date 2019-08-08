Manchester United legend reveals which club Wayne Rooney wishes to manage next

Former Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney is all set for a return to England as he has been named the player-coach of EFL Championship side Derby County. However, his biggest dream would be to manage Manchester United next, according to his former teammate and legendary Red Devil Rio Ferdinand.

“His [Rooney’s] endgame is managing Manchester United, 100 per cent,” Ferdinand told several British newspapers as quoted by AS.

He further added: “It’s a fact. If he tells you any different, he’s lying. He will want to do that. Only time will tell if he’s going to be the man to be able to do that.”

“A lot of things have got to marry up for that to happen. Frank [Lampard] was at the right place, at the right time [for Chelsea]. Can that happen for Wayne? We’ll see.”

“He’s got a good understanding of today’s players. He’s that age. He’s still connected to the younger generation. He can talk the language,” Ferdinand said, adding: “He’s not scared of sharing his opinion, which is a good thing.”

“He can be hard to read sometimes, which I think is something that’s good to have in a manager as well.”

“There are a lot of managers out there now who are a bit detached from the next generation. It’s so different now,” the former Manchester United centre-back concluded.

Quotes via AS.