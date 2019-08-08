Premier League giants slam fan for racist tweets against Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

On Wednesday, Premier League giants Everton slammed a fan for posting a number of racist comments directed at Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah.

In a statement released by Everton itself, the club condemned the behaviour of a Twitter user who claimed to be an Everton fan as well, after a number of posts from his account were identified as containing unwanted racist slurs and pictures of Salah the Liverpool forward.

Pictures and screenshots from the hitherto unnamed account went viral on social media, causing other Everton and Liverpool fans to spark outrage.

A strong statement from Everton also said that the posts had been shared with the proper authorities who are now looking into the incident.

“Everton condemns in the strongest terms any kind of racism. We have shared the material with the appropriate authorities and are looking into the matter further to understand if the Twitter user in question is known to the Club in any way,” a spokesperson for the club was quoted as saying by Liverpool Echo.

The incident has happened just a few days after Everton fan group “County Road Bobblers” raised well over £3,000 for a new banner to adorn Goodison Park to welcome their new signing Moise Kean and to show him that racism is not tolerated at his new home.

Kean was the subject of racial abuse in Italy during the 2018-19 season and during one such occasion, he had famously responded to his haters by celebrating a goal right in front of them.