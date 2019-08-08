Everton sign Sidibe on season-long loan

Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe has joined Everton on loan after three seasons at the principality club.

Everton have signed World Cup-winning right-back Djibril Sidibe on a season-long loan deal from Monaco.

Sidibe scored four league goals in three seasons at Monaco, where he won the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17.

The 27-year-old France international played in one game of Les Bleus’ triumphant 2018 World Cup finals campaign, and he will compete for a place in Marco Silva’s starting line-up with Seamus Coleman, following Jonjoe Kenny’s loan move to Schalke.

Sidibe is the Toffees’ sixth signing of the close-season after goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, midfielders Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and striker Moise Kean.

“I was very happy to hear a historic and big club like Everton was thinking of signing me,” Sidibe told Everton’s official website “It was very easy for me. I did not have to reflect for too long before making my decision to come here.

“Everton are recruiting with the intent to win trophies and play on the biggest stage. I am 100 per cent motivated and ready to help the club achieve its goals and to achieve my own individual goals.”

Prior to joining Monaco in July 2016, Sidibe spent four years at Lille after starting his career at hometown club Troyes.

Sidibe was in talks with Atletico Madrid during a turbulent 2018-19 season for Monaco, but the negotiations broke down due to fitness issues.

Everton manager Silva was delighted to strengthen his defensive options, saying: “Djibril has fantastic experience, winning titles and playing many matches in a competitive league. He is a World Cup winner and he has the hunger to achieve much more in his career.

“It is important to have different options in each position and with Djibril and Seamus [Coleman] we now have two high-quality right-backs.

“Djibril has also shown to me he has a real desire to play for Everton and be part of the big things we are trying to create.”