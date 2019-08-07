OFFICIAL: Premier League club sign former Manchester United & Arsenal striker

Premier League side Watford have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck.

The Englishman joins Watford on a free transfer after his contract with Arsenal ran out in the summer and both parties decided against renewing it. Welbeck spent five years at Arsenal after joining them back in 2014.

He represented Manchester United for six years before that but left for Arsenal in a £16 million deal after falling out of favour at the club.

We’re delighted to confirm the signing of @England international @DannyWelbeck on a free transfer 🖋️ pic.twitter.com/5S1Lcx7u1C — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 7, 2019