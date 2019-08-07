How Arsenal will line up during the 2019/20 season

The 2019/20 football season has finally arrived. Over the next ten months, teams from all around Europe will partake in domestic and continental competitions. Among them is Arsenal, with the Gunners playing for the Premier League and the Europe League title among others. Here’s how they are expected to line-up during the season.

Note: We have not followed transfer rumours and conjecture. Instead, we have considered players from within the club.

Goalkeeper

Arsenal bid farewell to Premier League great Petr Cech earlier this summer, with the goalkeeper returning to former club Chelsea in a technical role. However, that won’t bother the Gunners too much, as they had brought in his successor last season itself.

Bernd Leno enjoyed a decent debut season in England, keeping eight clean sheets across all competitions. Surprisingly, that is the same number of clean sheets Petr Cech despite playing thirteen matches less.

And so, expectations will be high from the German custodian this time around, who has also been handed the number one shirt ahead of his second season in England. Meanwhile, academy products Emiliano Martinez and Matt Macey will be asked to deputize for Leno, and the former may even be handed starts in the UEFA Europa League.

Defenders

Defence has been an area of concern to Arsenal for a long time now. The North Londoners have made some inroads into fixing their leaky backline, bringing in the likes of Sokratis Papastathapolous, Sead Kolasinac, and Shkodran Mustafi. However, they too have not been able to considerably improve the side.

Unai Emery did bring a new centre-back in ahead of the season – William Saliba – who then returned to his former club Saint Etienne on loan until July 2020. Nevertheless, the Gunners are making moves to bring in one more central defender who can be thrown straight into the first team.

If the rumoured deals or Dayot Upamecano and Daniele Rugani break down, Arsenal will likely start with the experienced pairing of Papastathapolous and Mustafi, although Rob Holding might be drafted in eventually.

Kolasinac will likely pip Nacho Monreal for the left-back spot, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles will hold down the right-back position until Hector Bellerin returns from his long-term injury.

Midfielders

Arsenal already had some talented options in the middle of the park, and with the loan signing of Dani Ceballos, they had only gone and strengthened that area of the pitch.

Nevertheless, it is unlikely that Ceballos is thrown straight into the team, especially with the Spaniard having no future at the Emirates. Instead, Emery is likely to use the Spanish U-21 star as a cover to Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira when needed. Mateo Guendouzi and academy prospect Joe Willock are expected to be used by the head coach as well.

Further forward on the pitch, Mesut Ozil will likely retain his ‘number 10’ role, after an inconsistent 2018/19 season. Although the German could be sent to the bench if the London side is able to convince Philippe Coutinho to join on loan.

Forwards

With the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille, Arsenal now have one of the most lethal attacks in the Premier League, and probably Europe. The Gunners devised a smart agreement to get the Ivorian to the Emirates, which involved paying parts of his £80 Million fee in instalments.

Having spent so much on the youngster, it is unlikely that he misses out from the starting eleven. Pepe will replace Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the right-wing, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would likely continue to play on the left.

Aubameyang will move up to support Alexandre Lacazette whenever possible. The Frenchman will again be the leading man for the Gunners, having scored nineteen times last season.

This, then, is how Arsenal will line-up during the 2019/20 season:

The Gunners begin their latest campaign on August 10, 2019, with a match away to Newcastle United. Other than that, the North London outfit will also be playing in the UEFA Europa League, which will begin mid-September.