Manchester United star believes last season was embarrassing for the club

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has admitted that last season was an embarrassing one for the club. He did acknowledge the fact that it was better than his previous seasons from a personal point of view.

United finished sixth in the Premier League and were knocked out of the quarterfinals of the Champions League by Barcelona. Former manager Jose Mourinho was sacked as well with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking over.

“From a personal point of view, it was a better season than I have had for a while but I still think I can do much better,’ Shaw said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I didn’t really feel like anyone deserved the player-of-the-year award because of the season we had as a team. There is more to come from me and everyone needs to be better because last season was somewhere near embarrassing.

“It hurt even more that there were so many English teams around us who were playing in finals and had done well while we were just on holiday.”

Manchester United start their Premier League season against Chelsea on 11th August at Old Trafford. Shaw said the players fresh and more energetic ahead of the start of the season.

“It has been much harder than we have had before,’ he explains. ‘We have worked very hard and all taken it in a positive way. Now we are all benefiting from it massively.

“We feel good and fresh. The players seem more energetic. I look at my team-mates and I feel like I see more hunger in them than last season. Everyone wants to prove a point.”