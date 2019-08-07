Official: Harry Maguire’s shirt number at Manchester United confirmed

Manchester United recently announced the signing of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire in a world-record deal. The Englishman’s shirt number at the club has now been confirmed ahead of their Premier League opener against Chelsea.

Maguire will take up the number 5 jersey at United, a squad number which he donned at Sheffield United and Hull United. He wore the number 15 jersey at Leicester City while for England, he wears the no.6 shirt.

Legendary United defender Rio Ferdinand donned the no.5 shirt previously at United. He believes that Maguire is a leader, someone the squad needed in their defence.

“Does he have things to work on? Of course, like everyone else! After speaking to numerous people that know him, they all say what a level-headed, hard-working lad he is. He will give 110 per cent for his team, which he echoed when signing.

“I think something United have needed defensively in recent years is a big character who can take on the responsibility of leading from the back and, from what I’ve heard from people who know him well, they are confident that he will bring that to this football club,” Ferdinand told the club’s website.

There is no update on whether Maguire will make his debut against Chelsea on 11th August in United’s first Premier League encounter but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to give an update on the same in his pre-match press conference.