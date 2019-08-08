BREAKING: Manchester City sign Joao Cancelo in player plus cash deal

Manchester City have not made many moves during the 2019 summer transfer window. Instead, the Citizens have resorted to strengthening key areas, just like the summer window of 2018. And to strengthen one of their key areas, they have signed Juventus star Joao Cancelo!

Manchester City have completed a deal to sign Portuguese right-back Joao Cancelo. The English champions have paid Juventus a reported €37million for his services, along with right-back Danilo, who has moved to Turin.

Cancelo has signed a six-year deal with the club which will run on till June 30, 2025.

After signing for his new club, Cancelo said: “City are a fantastic club, with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here.”

“Everything about them has impressed me, from the facilities, to their style of play.

“I am always looking to develop my game and win trophies and I believe I can do that here, so now I’m really looking forward to the new season and testing myself in the Premier League,” he concluded.

The Portugal international began his career at SL Benfica, before moving to La Liga side Valencia on loan in 2014. Los Che made his move permanent following a successful short spell, keeping him in their ranks until 2017.

Cancelo again departed on loan in 2017 to Serie A side Inter Milan, with whom he experienced football in Italy for the very first time. However, lack of funds rendered Inter unable to make the right-back’s move permanent, who returned to Valencia.

Nevertheless, Juventus came calling and signed the 25-year-old on a permanent deal, reuniting him with his international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

A successful season followed, however, Cancelo became surplus to requirements when new boss Maurizio Sarri arrived. Manchester City stepped in and saved the Portuguese defender, bringing him to England at the expense of Danilo and a considerable transfer fees.