Liverpool close to equalling Manchester United as the most decorated English club of all time

Statistics have revealed that it is indeed possible for Liverpool to draw level with Manchester United as the most decorated English club of all time – and if they try hard enough, they could pull off the brilliant feat in the 2019-20 season itself.

It is already well known that Liverpool and Manchester United are, by far the two most successful English clubs in the history of football.

Both clubs have earned a total of 126 trophies between each other – Manchester United with 66 of them and Liverpool with the remaining 60.

The Red Devils have 20 Premier League titles while the Anfield outfits have 18 league titles till date. When it comes to the Champions League, Liverpool lead with six wins while Manchester United are not that far behind, having won three UCL trophies on their own till date.

From the above statements, it can be understood that Liverpool need to win six more trophies to equal United as England’s most decorated football team.

They already played the finals of the 2019 Community Shield against Manchester City, but lost the match on penalties.

Liverpool have exactly six more competitions remaining this season – the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea (August 14), the FIFA Club World Cup (December 2019), the 2018-19 Premier League, EFL Cup, FA Cup and of course, the Champions League where they are the defending champions.

If the Reds manage to win all six of these competitions, not only will they equal Manchester United’s trophy tally of 66 cups, but will also complete only the second sextuple win in the history of the sport.

La Liga giants Barcelona achieved the first-ever sextuple in 2009-10 – which is hence proof that it is not an impossible feat to achieve, after all.