OFFICIAL: Manchester United record goalscorer to join English club in a player-coach role

Championship side Derby County have announced that Wayne Rooney will join them as a player-coach in January on an 18-month deal.

Rooney is currently contracted with MLS side DC United and will join Derby in January 2020. The former Manchester United striker was rumoured to be close to a move back to England and Derby have made the move official now.

Derby boss Phillip Cocu told the club’s official website: “Wayne Rooney is an extremely talented and top-class footballer. It is an exciting prospect for him to be joining Derby County and he can bring so much to this squad, both on and off the pitch.

“He has enjoyed a wonderful career, both in club football and for England, and he still has so much to give as well.”