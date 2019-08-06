Romelu Lukaku pictured training with another club without Manchester United’s permission

Wantaway Manchester United was pictured training with his former club RSC Anderlecht on Monday amid rumours that he may be on his way out of his current club. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Lukaku’s training session was not authorised by Manchester United in any manner.

Earlier, it was reported that the Belgian had been unable to train properly this summer due to an ankle injury. The injury further forced him to stay from all of Manchester United’s six pre-season games.

However, based on the latest report from Daily Mail, it has been understood that Lukaku, who is set to join Inter Milan or Juventus, took advantage of a day off to return to his hometown Brussels and later, joined in a full work-out with the club’s U-18 team.

The report made by the English news agency further claims that he informed Anderlecht about his plans only on Monday morning after contacting their youth-team coach Mo Ouahbi.

Ouahbi put Lukaku through an individual training session as well, apart from allowing him to participate in training with the entire team.

Meanwhile, Manchester United declined to comment on the incident, though they confirmed that the player was only on a day off.

Moreover, pictures emerged of Lukaku wearing Anderlecht’s purple kit supplied by Joma and that serves as a further embarrassment for the Red Devils, who are otherwise paid £75million-a-year for their stars to wear Adidas kit.

“For us, that is beautiful advertising,” said Erwin Palmers, boss of Joma Belgium when informed about the incident.

“If Lukaku trains at Anderlecht, it is only logical that he wears our brand. It is contractually agreed that everything that takes place within the walls of Anderlecht is done in Joma outfit,” he said, before adding:

“Even Lionel Messi would have to abide by it.”

