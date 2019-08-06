Jose Mourinho reveals key details about his managerial return

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is apparently all set to make a return to his favourite field of football management and has already revealed that he will be working with a new team with new staff members, irrespective of where his next managerial assignment is going to be.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho revealed how he had been working on his methods during his brief break from the game. He further said that he has already established a new backroom team ahead of returning to the field.

Upon asked about the prospect of working with new staff, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager said: “I’m thinking, I’m studying, I’m producing things all the time. I go to different sports and I analyse them, I meet my future staff because my future staff is going to be different than my previous because I think it is the moment for a few changes.”

“It is nothing from the personal point of view of course not, but in relation to the knowledge, to the motivation, I think it is a good time to do that,” he further added.

“I meet with them, we speak, we analyse, we try to produce documentation that will be the base for the next work. We are always thinking so we will be ready.”

When he was asked about how Manchester United fired him unceremoniously from his role as their manager in December, Mourinho said: “I don’t have any regrets. I think if I have that, I think how can people who have won or achieved less than me survive.”

“You can always think, ‘Oh if I knew that then I could have done that’ but come on, I have had an amazing time. I’m still only 56, I’m still a kid. Charles Darwin taught me the best is not the strongest one, it is not the most intelligent one, the best is the one who best adapts to the change.”

“Change is not always for the better, sometimes change is for the worse. But it’s important to understand the change and adapt to it and I’m really thinking about that at the moment,” he concluded.

Quotes via Daily Mail.