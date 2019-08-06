Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk issues warning to Harry Maguire after losing ‘most expensive defender’ title

Just hours after Manchester United snapped up Harry Maguire from Leicester City for a world record fee of £80million, Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk issued a strong warning to the England international.

Virgil van Dijk warned Harry Maguire that his move to Manchester United means pressure, as he is now the world’s most expensive defender as well.

In case you did not know, it was van Dijk who previously held the record – until yesterday, thanks to his switch from Southampton to Liverpool in 2018 January for a transfer fee of £75million.

The Dutchman who recently led the Reds to the 2018-19 Champions League trophy, definitely knows the pressure associated with huge price tags as he had been in the same position for about eighteen months.

“Good luck to him [Maguire],” van Dijk said. “I can’t say anything about that because there was always going to be a time when it was going to change.”

“That’s the market. He doesn’t have any influence on that but I wish him well. The price comes with pressure, but it doesn’t change too much because you always have pressure at big clubs like Man United,” he further added, in the form of a slight warning.

However, the star centre-back also had kind words for the former Hull City defender.

“I wish him well. Just focus on doing what you love to do and play your best game. Get your qualities out of the pitch, enjoy your game and don’t think about the other things.”

“It is not easy to completely shut off all the pressure. Personally, I like to put things in perspective. Quite a lot of things are more important than playing football and what we do, we are blessed,” he signed off.

Meanwhile, Maguire has signed a six-year contract with the option of a further season at Old Trafford, which means that he will effectively remain at Old Trafford at least until 2025, provided he maintains the goodwill that he has accumulated so far.

Quotes via Evening Standard.