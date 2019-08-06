Tottenham defender Foyth out until September with ankle injury

Juan Foyth will not play for Tottenham until September due to ankle ligament damage suffered against Bayern Munich.

The centre-back was hurt during the Audi Cup pre-season match with Bayern Munich last month, with manager Mauricio Pochettino admitting the player was in a lot of pain.

Medical tests have revealed Foyth has damaged the lateral ligament in his left ankle and is not due to resume first-team duties until next month.

The 21-year-old is suspended for Spurs’ first two Premier League games of the season against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

He is unlikely to be fit for the home game against Newcastle United on August 25 or the north London derby with Arsenal on September 1.

Earlier, Spurs also confirmed they have been granted planning permission to increase the capacity of their stadium.

Haringey Council has approved plans to add more seats to the north and south stands that will boost the overall number to 62,214.