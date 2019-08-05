Manchester United new boy Harry Maguire on which club great he admires

Harry Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender on August 5, signing for a record £80 Million for Manchester United. Meanwhile, the Englishman had always looked up to a Red Devil, as he had revealed in a prior interview.

Manchester United new boy Harry Maguire had revealed his admiration for Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand in an old interview. Maguire, who then played for Hull City, stated that he admired Ferdinand’s skills with the ball while being an overall great centre back.

“He brought the ball out of defence really well and was very comfortable on the ball,” Maguire had said during his Hull City days. (via premierleague.com)

“He had a bit of everything in his prime and was a great centre-half.”

Maguire signed for Manchester United in a reported £80 Million deal on August 5, 2019, thereby becoming the most expensive defender in the world. The Englishman signed a six-year deal until June 30, 2025, with the option to extend it by another year.

The 26-year-old made seventy-six appearances for Leicester City after joining them from Hull City back in 2017. He was even called up for the England National Team by Gareth Southgate for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in France, where he scored a crucial goal in the quarterfinals.