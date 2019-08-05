OFFICIAL: Liverpool complete first senior signing of the summer

It has been a quiet window for Liverpool Football Club so far. The 2018/19 Champions League winners have so far restrained themselves from the pull of the transfer market, choosing to trust their current squad. However, they have moved quickly to fortify one position in the team.

Liverpool have completed the signing of former West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian on a free transfer. The Spaniard has signed on for the Reds to provide back-up to custodian Alisson, after Simon Mignolet completed a move to Club Brugge.

Upon signing for Liverpool, Adrian had this to say:

“I’m feeling really happy; really happy to be here and to work in this great club and start doing my stuff on the pitch as soon as possible,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I’m very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better.

“Obviously I want to win titles. I come here to fight for all the competitions. We have many competitions ahead – we’re going to fight for it and try to get them.

“I’m looking forward to playing my first game at Anfield and to win as many games as we can.”

The Spaniard becomes Liverpool’s third signing of the summer, although he remains the only one to be brought in for the benefit of the senior team.