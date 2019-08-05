Maguire completes Man United move for reported £80m

Manchester United have finalised the signing of Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire in a world-record deal for a defender.

The England international underwent a medical on Sunday and signed a six-year contract with the option of a further season at Old Trafford after United and Leicester reached an agreement to end a long-running transfer saga.

While the fee has not been confirmed, media reports indicate it surpasses the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton to secure Virgil van Dijk’s January 2018 arrival.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to make Maguire his third signing of the close season following the additions of winger Daniel James and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Swansea City and Crystal Palace respectively.

“I am delighted to have signed for this great club,” Maguire said in a statement published by United.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.

“From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies.

“I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started.”

Maguire rose to prominence at Hull City in the 2016-17 campaign, impressing despite the Tigers suffering relegation from the Premier League.

His form that season earned him a move to Leicester, who were said to have agreed a deal worth up to £17m for his services, and the defender played every minute as the club finished ninth in the Premier League in 2017-18.

The 26-year-old has since become a mainstay at international level for England, with his ease in possession seeing him fit in well with Gareth Southgate’s style of play.

Those attributes seemed a good fit for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and the champions were said to have shown interest before baulking at Leicester’s asking price.

United will hope Maguire can solve a problem position at centre-back.

Jose Mourinho routinely hinted at his frustration with the options available to him before being sacked in December.

Victor Lindelof has developed into a dependable performer after a shaky start, but Eric Bailly is set to miss at least four months of 2019-20 due to a knee injury sustained in a pre-season friendly against Tottenham.

Marcos Rojo has rarely looked up to the required standard since a serious knee injury in 2017, while Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have failed to live up to their early promise.