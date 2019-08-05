Fans troll Robin van Persie after he claims Manchester City are scared of Liverpool

On Sunday, during the Community Shield matchup between Manchester City and Liverpool, former Arsenal and Manchester United superstar Robin van Persie marked his debut as a football pundit with BT Sport. He did so by making a huge claim – as he said that Manchester City are scared of Liverpool.

“The way they play, the way they go in behind, the way they hurt opponents with their fast attackers. The midfield is always there, it’s very strong,” the Dutchman told BT Sport just before the game.

“City, I think, are scared of Liverpool. City, in a way, are scared of nobody except Liverpool,” he further added.

Quite unsurprisingly, the comment did not sit well among fans of the Sky Blues, who immediately took to Twitter to voice their displeasure over the former Manchester United striker’s observation.

Take a look at some of the best reactions right here:

Robin van persie ‘city are scared of liverpool’ City just by applying a little pressure have made Liverpool bottle the league twice. Who’s scared of who? — Jay🤫 (@JAYD_1988) August 4, 2019

According to van Persie we are scared of Liverpool 😂⚽️ — John Ashby (@johnbluemcfc) August 4, 2019

So, apparently City are scared of Liverpool, good to see BT Sport still employing idiots. #vanpersie #mcfc — Ray Lewis (@lewismakaveli) August 4, 2019

Robin Van Persie: “I think City are scared of Liverpool” who gassed this cheese merchant — King Kompany 🇧🇪 CHAMPIONS 2019 (@PrinceKompany) August 4, 2019