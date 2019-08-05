Dimitar Berbatov reveals which Manchester United star made him go ‘what the f***’

Manchester United have some supremely talented players in their squad at the moment, but have lacked the cutting edge in recent years to help them win the Premier League.

Among those talented names is Anthony Martial, who has blown hot and cold during his time at United, but former Red Devils’ striker Dimitar Berbatov believes he has it in him to succeed and make it big.

“I went to Monaco and was like ‘what the f***?’,” Berbatov revealed to Express Sport.

“I had some of the best times of my career at Monaco, and not just because of the city.

“I went there at, I think it was 33, and I went into training and had all these young guys around me.

“There was Martial but also James Rodriguez, [Yannick] Carrasco, Fabinho and all those guys.

“They were running around me and I was like ‘what the f***?’.

“But I had some great moments at Monaco.”

“I am slightly bias,” he said. “But I think Martial can become one of the best, best strikers.

“It depends on whether he has the attitude, the fighting spirit, but he is so good I think he can become one of the best.

“It depends on him, himself, but Martial has to stay at United. He can be a really great player for them,” Berbatov concluded.

The former Spurs man enjoyed huge success at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning the Premier League and making over 100 appearances for the Premier League giants.