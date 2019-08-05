Pep Guardiola reveals how Manchester United can win Premier League this season

On Sunday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that he expects Manchester United to be serious challengers for the Premier League title in 2019-20 if and when they complete the signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

Speaking about the impending transfer deal between the defender and Manchester United, Guardiola said: “United could afford it. He [Maguire] had an incredible 2018 World Cup. He’s strong in the air, good with the ball and builds it up, he’s so fast. He’s young.”

“Congratulations to United,” Guardiola further added.

The former Barcelona manager was speaking to reporters after Manchester City edged past Liverpool on penalties in the 2019 Community Shield. Referring to the title challenge in the Premier League next season, he said:

“There will be many contenders.”

“Manchester United – with Maguire and the other players they brought [Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James] will be very good,” he further added.

As we speak, Harry Maguire is closing in on a move to Manchester City’s local rivals Manchester United, from Leicester City. Rumour has it that United will be paying Leicester a world record transfer fee of £80million for the centre-back.

Earlier, the 26-year-old was linked with a move to the Sky Blues but the deal failed to take off after the Foxes named a huge asking price for the England international.

“We were interested but could not afford it,” Guardiola signed off.

Quotes via The Guardian.