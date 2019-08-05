Former Manchester United superstar reveals Manchester City are ‘scared’ of Liverpool following Community Shield triumph

Manchester City lifted their first piece of silverware of the season as they managed to defeat Liverpool in the FA Community Shield on penalties, but it was a nerve-racking experience to say the least.

City had to depend on their goalkeeper for the night Claudio Bravo to step up and save a penalty from Giorginio Wijnaldum to help them lift the trophy, but struggled to keep the scoreline at 1-1 during a wave of Liverpool attacks in the second half.

And former Manchester United superstar Robin van Persie believes it was because Pep Guardiola’s men looked afraid of the Liverpool onslaught.

“The way they play, the way they go in behind, the way they hurt opponents with their fast attackers,” the former United striker said on BT Sport.

“The midfield is always there, it’s very strong. City, I think, are scared of Liverpool. City, in a way, are scared of nobody except Liverpool.”

He then discussed why the two Premier League giants are the best teams in Europe as things stand.

“Not only today and not only in England, in my opinion, (they) are the best two based on the past couple of years in Europe.

“The way they play. The philosophy of the coaches, they have different styles, but they are the best two teams in Europe , in my opinion.”